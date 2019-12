Have your say

A street in Fife was sealed off today after an early morning incident.

Police swooped on Caithness Place, near St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy shortly before 6am.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including riot vans.

It is understood that the incident involved a disturbance at a property, and that a man is in custody after exiting the property.

A police spokesperson said the incident appears to be coming to a close.

