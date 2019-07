Two men were seen stealing four display mobile phones from Tesco in Redding.

The duo made off with two Galaxy S10s, a Galaxy S9 and a Galaxy Note 9, which police say are valued at £1000 each, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, June 29.

They are described as aged 20 to 30 and both had beards and black hair.

One was wearing a dark hooded top and dark jeans, the other a red t-shirt and and red and grey striped trousers.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to this incident to call 101.