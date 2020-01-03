Police hunt thieves who stole £2,000 worth of lambswool jumpers and cardigans from Hawick knitwear business

Police are hunting thieves who made off with £2,000 worth of lambswool jumpers and cardigans from a business in Hawick.

Officers were alerted to a break--in at William Lockie Knitwear shop in Albert Road, Hawick, at about 2:25am on Friday January 3rd.

A photo of the style of jumper stolen. Pic: Police Scotland

Several men’s lambswool jumpers and cardigans were stolen. The sweaters were coloured, green, grey and blue and have an approximate value of £2,000.

Enquiries carried out so far have shown the thieves forced entry to the shop and grabbed the knitwear from where they were hanging.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are checking if any CCTV footage can assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Alexander Blacklock said: “I am appealing to local people in the area to keep an eye out for these jumpers.

"I’m sure the thieves will be hoping to sell them on and make some money but please if you have any information regarding this crime or you know of anyone selling sweaters, please do contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Galashiels Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0317 of 31 December. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.