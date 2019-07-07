Police hunt suspect after man stabbed in Glasgow's East End

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a 46-year-old man was stabbed in Glasgow's East End.

The man was stabbed following an altercation in the city's Duke Street at around 12.50 on Saturday afternoon.

Police are now hunting the suspect, describes as of 'thin or gaunt' appearance, while his victim was rushed to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described by hospital staff as stable.

READ MORE: Eight arrests at Orange Walk

Detective Constable Gill Alexander, Shettleston CID, said: “There were a lot of people around the area at the time of the incident so it’s possible someone might have seen the assault or indeed the suspect making off along Duke Street towards Bellgrove Street afterwards.

“The suspect is described as white, of thin/gaunt appearance, short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, possibly a leather one.

“Any witnesses to the attack or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect can contact Shettleston CID via 101 quoting reference number 1999 of the 6 July 2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.”