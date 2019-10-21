Police hunt parents of baby, 7 months, after they took it away from social services

Have your say

Police are searching for the natural parents of a seven-month-old child after they took it away from social services without consent.

South Wales Police said the "looked-after" baby was taken by Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from a social services contact centre in Pontypridd without authorisation from the local authority.

The incident took place at around 10am on Monday, officers said.

The incident took place at around 10am on Monday, officers said.

READ MORE - Emergency as UK flight diverted after cabin crew lose consciousness



The baby's natural parents, from Porth, were last seen in Rhydyfelin, South Wales, but their current location is unknown.

"It is believed they may attempt to travel out of the area so officers are also appealing to people living outside," South Wales police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police using the reference *388908, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

READ MORE - Tributes to 'best friends' who died after house party stabbing