Police hunt man who sexually assaulted two teenagers in city centre

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted two teenagers in a busy shopping area.

The man struck twice in Glasgow city centre on Monday, touching a girl aged 14 and an 18-year-old woman in separate incidents.

The suspect approached the younger girl and touched her inappropriately in Buchanan Street near its junction with Sauchiehall Street at around 3.25pm.

Around 25 minutes later he did the same to the 18-year-old who was travelling on an escalator in Buchanan Galleries.

Police believe the man may have targeted a third woman the same afternoon.

He is thought to be aged between 30 and 40 and is white with short, dark hair. He wore a blue Adidas tracksuit top and baggy blue or black trousers.

Detective Constable Vhairi MacDonald said: "Although neither girl was injured, both were distressed by what happened.

"While some people may not consider what the man did as serious, we do, and we are glad both girls came forward.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV to identify the man, who we believe may have assaulted at least one other woman in the shopping centre. However, at this time she has not come forward.

"We would appeal to her, or anyone else who was either approached by the man or who may have seen him or who indeed, may know who he is, to contact police."