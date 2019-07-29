Police hunt man on bike who exposed himself while following female jogger in Dalkeith

A cyclist who was following a female jogger while exposing himself before fleeing the scene is behing hunted by police.

At around 8.05pm on Friday 26th July, a man driving north on Cowden Crescent reported seeing a man on a bicycle exposing himself.

The man on the bike was cycling behind a female who was out jogging. The man in the vehicle stopped and informed the runner about the man behind her, who in turn then made off on the bike in the direction of Whitehill Drive.

The man in the vehicle followed the suspect before he was lost to sight and subsequently reported the incident to police.

Officers are keen to trace the female runner to assist their enquiries as she left the scene before the arrival of officers.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late teens to early twenties, with shoulder length dark-blond hair that had dyed green sections. He was wearing a black hoodie which had white writing on the back, black skinny jeans, and was riding a red mountain bike.

Inspector Jim Morrison from Dalkeith Police Station said: “The female was unharmed and thanks to the vigilance of this man passing by, the suspected quickly stopped what he was doing before leaving the scene.

“Since this incident was reported we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and would appeal to anyone in the area who saw the suspect on Friday night, or has any information that can help us identify and trace him, to contact officers as soon as possible.

“We’re eager to speak to the woman who was out jogging and who was described as wearing black leggings and a white t-shirt. She would have been running northwards on Cowden Crescent just after 8pm on Friday evening. If you know who this person might be, please make her aware that we are looking to speak to her to ensure we can conduct thorough inquiries into this incident.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4640 of 26th July. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

