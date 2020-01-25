An elderly woman died after police were called to her home in Restalrig Circus at about 6.50pm on Friday.

It has been reported she was 'disturbed' in her home and had to be rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she later died.

Police hunt man following death of 79-year-old after 'disturbance' at her Edinburgh home picture: JPI Media

Police have launched a search for a man who was seen nearby at the time of the incident.

He is white, aged between 20 and 30-years-old, about 5ft 6ins tall with combed back dark hair and has a Scottish accent.

At the time he was wearing dark clothing with a top which may have had white sleeves.

Detectives have cordoned off the property and other residents in the property are being checked-in and out by officers in the area.

Chief Inspector David Happs, Local Area Commander said: "Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and ongoing. The local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and specialist officers are providing her next of kin with the necessary support.

"Anyone who may have been in the Restalrig Circus area yesterday evening, or who recognises the description of the man police wish to speak to, or who holds any information around this incident, are urged to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3175 of 24 January. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."