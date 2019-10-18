Police hunt gang after leaving man with broken jaw in robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a broken jaw after he was attacked during a robbery.

The 25-year-old was walking through Lusset Glen near Kilpatrick train station in West Dunbartonshire when he was approached by three men at 5.35pm yesterday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with facial injuries requiring surgery.

During the assault his laptop and a two-figure sum of cash were stolen.

One of the attackers is described as being 5ft 10in, stocky and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.

The second is 5ft 7in, slim, and he was dressed in a grey hooded top and red tracksuit bottoms, while the third is 6ft 2in, "very skinny" and was wearing a blue hooded top.

Detective Constable Imran Abuzar said: "They demanded his computer and money and then attacked him, leaving him with a broken jaw and other injuries which will require surgery.

"We know that a member of the public shouted over at his attackers to get them to stop, however he was threatened by them too. We would ask that he contact police as soon as he can.

"Officers are checking CCTV and liaising with British Transport Police colleagues to try and identify the men responsible.

"We know that this area is a popular short-cut and is used by people out walking their dogs, so if you were in that area, or maybe saw the three suspects hanging about prior to the attack or running off afterwards, then please phone us."

Mr Abuzar urged witnesses to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3776 of October 17.