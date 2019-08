Police have confirmed that they were hunting for a woman who had been reported missing during a late night search of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Around 10 officers were seen in the area on Wednesday evening, with vehicles, many concentrated in the car park by Dunsapie Loch.

The force attended Arthur's Seat around 8pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the force attended Arthur's Seat around 8pm and that the missing 33-year-old was later traced at around 9.10pm in the Meadowbank area.