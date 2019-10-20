Police hunt for driver after two men left dead following 'hit and run' in East Ayrshire

A driver and his passenger have died in a crash in Ayrshire, and a police manhunt has been launched for the driver of another car involved in the collision.

Kevin Hall, 54, from Ochiltree, and Douglas Murray, 37, from Auchinleck, were killed in the collision between their Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Scirocco, whose driver fled the scene in Auchinleck.

Police Scotland said the crash happened at about 4.05pm on Saturday on the westbound B7036 Barony Road.

Officers have launched an investigation to identify and find the Scirocco driver who left the scene before police arrived.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley of Ayrshire's Road Policing Unit said: "Two men have lost their lives as a result of this crash and inquiries are ongoing.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the crash, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We are especially interested in speaking to motorists who may have dashcam footage of either vehicles in the Auchinleck area or footage following the crash that could help us with our investigation."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police in Ayrshire by calling 101, quoting incident number 2713 of October 19.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.