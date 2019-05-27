Police haul passenger off Jet2 plane at Edinburgh Airport after air hostess left 'in tears'

Police boarded a plane at Edinburgh Airport to remove a disruptive passenger - apparently triggering a round of applause.

According to the Daily Record, a male passenger started shouting abuse at a stewardess mid air on the Jet2 flight from Bulgaria to Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Police boarded a plane at Edinburgh Airport to remove a rowdy passenger which apparently triggered a round of applause.

A fellow passenger told the Record the 37-year-old man left the stewardess in tears, and that he was taken off by police after they landed.

The eyewitness said the man was "close to assaulting her" and followed her to the front of the plane and became verbally abusive.

On arrival in Edinburgh on Saturday, passengers were told to stay seated and it is understood four police officers boarded and took the man off the aircraft to a round of applause.

The source described the actions of Jet2 staff as professional throughout the ordeal.

READ MORE: Taxi row ends with Edinburgh Airport boss spreadeagled on bonnet

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Police were asked to attend an incident involving a passenger on an inbound flight from Bulgaria and resolved the issue."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 37-year-old man was given a Recorded Police Warning following a report of abusive behaviour on-board an inbound flight at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday 25 May 2019."

Jet2 has also been contacted for comment.