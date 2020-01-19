Police find car linked to Glasgow firearm incident

Police Scotland are looking for information on a car they believe may have been used in an incident where shots were fired at a house.

Officers say the purple Nissan Pulsar, with the registration SE66 KNN, may have been used by the group in the attack, in the Hamiltonhill area of the city on December 16.

The car was stolen from Kilwinning on December 5 and was found burnt out on Friday on Manse Road.

Officers say a group exited the car on Salmona Street at 11.30pm on the night in question, before shots were fired at the house and the group fled in the vehicle in the direction of Auckland Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A major probe was launched by Police Scotland, including a review of nearby CCTV and door to door enquiries.

Officers are now looking for witnesses of the cars whereabouts between its theft and when it was found.

Detective Inspector John Morrison, of Glasgow CID, said: "We believe that the purple Nissan Pulsar may have been used by those who discharged the firearm and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist in our enquiries."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3870 of 16 January.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111."