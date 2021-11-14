Police dog praised after finding Falkirk area drunk driver who fled from scene

PD Saul found the man in a section of woodland in the Falkirk region on Saturday morning.
Police Scotland Dogs tweeted: “In the early hours this morning (Saturday) a drunk driver made off from police in the Falkirk area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Police dog Saul tracked down a drunk driver who tried to flee from officers in Falkirk district. Picture: Police Dogs Scotland.
“PD Saul was deployed to track. He located the male hiding in a wooded area.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.