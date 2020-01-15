Police confirm missing woman from Edinburgh 'traced safe and well'

Officers investigating the disappearance of a 56-year-old woman from Edinburgh have confirmed she has been traced safely.

Pamela Givens had not been seen since she left her accommodation on December 23.

It was thought Ms Givens may have travelled in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.

A police spokesman said: "We are pleased to confirm that Pamela Givens has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank the public for their assistance."