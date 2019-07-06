Police confirm Kelpies area search for missing man

Police in Glasgow have confirmed officers are scouring the canal banks as far as the Kelpies in their search for missing man Gregor Gibbins.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of him in Bonnybridge, and earlier reported sightings in Twechar.

Gregor (32) left for work on Tuesday evening from Glasgow’s Maryhill area and has not been seen since, fuelling deep concern for his welfare as his disappearance is said to be “extraordinarily out of character”.

His white Ford Fiesta car was found in Maryhill, suggesting he had decidedto head off along the canal path on foot.

He is 5ft 5ins with dark, shaved hair, and has an athletic build.

A key possibility is that he may have suffered some mishap while walking on the canal path, but police - now engaged in a large-scale operation which has involved marine units, dogs and air support - are exploring all possibilities.

They have also been issuing posters to businesses close to the route he may have taken.

Meanwhile officers are remaining in close touch with Gregor’s family.

As reported earlier a friends and family search initiative will get underway tomorrow from mid-day, in which public volunteers are being urged to participate by combing their own local stretch of the canal banks.

A Find Gregor Facebook page, with details of relatives’ appeal, is at https://www.facebook.com/Find-Gregor-2274520302809682/

