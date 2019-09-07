Police confirm 'grenade' which caused closing of Edinburgh street was a replica

Police have confirmed that an 'antique grenade' that caused them to block off an Edinburgh street was a replica.



Officers set up a road block at either end of Yeaman Place, Polwarth and Fountainbridge, at around 3pm on Saturday after a member of the public alerted them to the discovery of a possible explosive.



Explosives experts joined police officers at the scene.



It is understood the item - now confirmed to be a replica - was found by member of the public walking along the nearby Union Canal.



A passerby told the Evening News two police cars could be seen blocking each end of the road.



Yeaman Place was closed off with a cordon erected but has since re-opened.



Police say a section of the canal footpath was also been closed off.



In a tweet, police said "EOD confirmed that the "grenade" was a replica - No risk to the public - All roads re opened."