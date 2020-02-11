Police confirm brother has been arrested and charged with murder.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of his brother.

Luke Connelly, 25, suffered serious injuries in an altercation which is said to have taken place in a house on Main Street, Newtowngrange.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

His brother Daniel Connelly has now been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of his own brother.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police can confirm a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in the Newtongrange area of Midlothian.

“A 25-year-old man was found with serious injuries at an address in Main Street around 4am on Sunday, February 9, and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he passed away a short time later.

“The 27-year-old man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 10.”