Police confirm body found on Helensburgh coast was Edinburgh student Rufus Brickell

Police have confirmed that a body found on the west coast near Helensburgh was that of Edinburgh student Rufus Brickell.

The Bristol born 22-year-old, a student at Heriot Watt University, went missing earlier this month and CCTV images shows him getting off a train at Kilpatrick Station in West Dunbartonshire, just after midnight on Sunday October 6th.

A body was found on Friday afternoon on the Helensburgh coast, and officers have now confirmed it has been formally identified as that of Rufus Brickell.

Sergeant Kieran Dougal said "We have been liaising with the relatives of Rufus and the Procurator Fiscal has been informed."

