Police close street after early morning ‘incident’

A Kirkcaldy street was sealed off today after an early morning incident.

Police swooped on Caithness Place, near St Clair Street, shortly before 6am.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including riot vans.

It is understood that the incident involved a disturbance at a property, and that a man is in custody after exiting the property.

A police spokesperson said the incident appears to be coming to a close.

