Police called to "stabbing" on Edinburgh housing scheme

POLICE swooped on a Capital housing estate this afternoon after residents reported a "stabbing."
Officers were deployed to Viewcraig Gardens, near Dumbiedykes, at around 4pm.
Paramedics were also called after a man was assaulted.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an assault. Both ambulance and police are still at the scene."
No further details as to the victim's injuries were available.
One witness said: "Three ambulances, five police cars in Dumbiedykes now - stabbing."