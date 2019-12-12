Police called to Scottish polling station after bomb alert

Have your say

Specialist police officers carried out a controlled explosion at a polling station in North Lanarkshire after a suspcious device was found.

Police Scotland said the device was discovered on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell around 1am on Thursday morning.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution while bomb squad officers investigated the suspicious item. The community room of the tower block was designated as a polling station.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “A cordon was placed around the building and residents within the cordon were evacuated for safety reasons.

"Police liaised with Explosive Ordnance Device staff to examine the item and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

“It was found to be a non-viable device.

“The evacuation of residents within the cordon has now ended and police are working with North Lanarkshire Council to return people to their homes.

Detectives said enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward immediately.

Polling station

In a statement this morning North Lanarkshire Council advised the public to use an alternative polling station.

The council said: "Due to a police incident, voters registered to vote at Glen Tower, Motherwell please now attend a polling station at Knowetop Primary School, Knowetop Avenue, Motherwell from 7am.

"All residents are safe and police are carrying out inquiries."