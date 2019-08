Have your say

Officers have been sent to the Capital's Princes Street Gardens following reports of an altercation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed several members of the public had contacted the force about the incident.

The Ross Fountain. Picture: TSPL

Officers arrived on the scene at 3.50pm.

There was a report of a fight between two men by the Ross Fountain.

The spokeswoman said: "There have been no injuries or weapons and officers are still there."

More as it comes.