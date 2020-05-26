Police called to Scottish KFC after 'aggressive customer' disrupts drive-thru

Having irked other drivers with their actions last Friday, the culprit refused to budge when asked to do so.

The Callendar Road fast food restaurant’s drive-through was then closed for around half an hour and officers were requested to attend.

However, the person responsible for the incident was not found.

Police were called out to KFC in Falkirk after an “aggressive customer” ruffled a few feathers by ignoring the drive-through queueing system.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 4.50pm on Friday, May 22, police were called to a report of an aggressive customer in a car outside KFC, Callander Road, Falkirk.

“Police attended and searched the area but there was no trace at that time."

According to the Scottish government’s routemap for lifting the lockdown, drive-thru takeaways could become a crucial part of the way food outlets operate in phase one.

