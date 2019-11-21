Police called in as young brothers, aged nine and six, vanish on way to Midlothian school

Have your say

Dog units among resources deployed this morning

A FRANTIC appeal has been launched to help find two young schoolboys missing in Midlothian.



Michael, nine, and six-year-old James O’Brien, known as Jamie, were dropped off to attend at school in Carnethie Street, Rosewell at around 8am this morning (November 21).

But they failed to enter the school and now police, including officers with dogs, have been drafted in to help find them.

Jamie has blond hair, slight in build, wearing a dark coloured coat and carrying a Fornite bag. Michael has brown hair, is also slight in build and was wearing a dark coloured coat. Both are wearing their blue school jumpers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to locate the children, including resources from the dog unit.

"Officers are also continuing to speak to family and friends for any additional information which could assist them in locating the boys."

Anyone with information can contact officers at Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0611 of 21 November 2019.