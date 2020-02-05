Police called after pornographic video shared by pupils at Glasgow primaries

Have your say

Police Scotland has been asked to investigate a pornographic video circulating in two Glasgow primary schools.

Officers were called following reports that primary school children were sharing an explicit video called '2 kids and a sandpit' on their mobile phones.

Officers have been alerted to the offensive video. Picture: TSPL

Parents with children at the city's Sandwood Primary and Hillington Primary, have been warned about the video, said to contain pornographic content.

It is said to have been circulated among older pupils.

An email to parents from theFiona Donnelly, head teacher of Sandwood Primary, urged them to check mobile phones and added that another school had called the police to investigate.

Ms Donnelly wrote: "Families have brought to our attention that there is a video being shared between older pupils called '2 kids and a sandpit'.

"This is not appropriate viewing and we are asking our families to check their child/ren's phones.

"Another local primary school has also reported this being an issue and has contacted the police regarding this."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "The schools took swift action to alert parents to the video being shared as soon as they became aware of what the pupils were doing on their personal devices.

"This a timely warning to parents and carers to speak to their children about the negative aspects of the internet and keeping safe online - a message that will reiterated in our schools."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.