The man was found at around 11.50am on Sunday, November 14, on the mudflats near the Ferry Road picnic area.

Police are currently treating his death as unexplained, as they undergo enquiries to discover the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The man is described as being white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall, between 25 to 35-years-old, and of athletic build with short spiked ginger hair and short facial hair.

He was wearing a grey “Rainbows for Heroes” t-shirt, a black Trespass jacket, blue Under Armour jogging bottoms and black Sketchers trainers.

Inspector Richard Ross, of Dingwall Police Station, said: “Despite our enquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man. We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to assist with identifying the man or may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 1731 of 14 November.”

