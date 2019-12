Have your say

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in Milngavie on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said today (Thursday, November 5): “A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl that happened on Craigdhu Road, Milngavie around 10pm on Saturday, 30 November, 2019.

“He has been released pending further enquiries.”