Officers recovered the cocaine, which had an estimated street value of over £19,000, from a property on Grimeston Road in the Harray area of Orkney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had secured a warrant to search this address.

In a social media post, the Northern Police Division said that the man charged has been released, after promising to appear in court at a later date.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.