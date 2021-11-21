The incident, in which two sheep were injured, took place on November 14 near to Bogue Farm.

Anyone with any information about the incident or if anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious, is being urged to get in touch with police by telephoning 101 quoting incident 1968 of 14 November 2021 or contacting Castle Douglas Police Station quoting reference no. PDG0248151121.

Police are seeking witnesses in relation to a sheep worrying incident that occurred on 14th of November 2021, near to Bogue Farm, Dalry.

