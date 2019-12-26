Police appeal issued after pool of blood and weapon are found in Fife town

A police appeal has been issued for someone who may need medical attention after blood and a weapon were found in a town in Fife.

The discovery was made by a dog-walker at around 10.20am on Thursday when they spotted the pool of blood and the weapon, with alcohol containers nearby on Foxton Drive, Glenrothes.

Officers believe the volume of blood found means someone involved could have been significantly injured.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan said: "Earlier this morning a member of the public out walking their dog came across a pool of blood and a weapon with alcohol containers lying nearby.

"Given the volume of blood, it is believed a person could have sustained a significant injury or at least required some form of medical attention.

"We are obviously concerned for the welfare of anyone who may be injured and so would be keen to hear from people who have been in and around the area last night or early this morning.

"Initial enquiries have failed to trace any injured people and we are keen to ensure whoever was involved is safe and well and getting medical help if required.

"If you were in the area between 10pm last night and 10.20am this morning and think you may be able to help our enquiry, then please call Glenrothes police station quoting reference number 1293 of December 26 2019.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111."