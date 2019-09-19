Police appeal for witnesses after woman raped near park

Have your say

Police have released updated details after a woman was raped at the entrance to a tunnel.

The 36-year-old was subjected to the serious sexual assault in Clydebank late on Tuesday night.

Officers now believe the incident happened at around 11.30pm in the West Dunbartonshire town and not 10.45pm as previously thought.

The woman was attacked at the entrance to a tunnel that leads to Recreational Park.

The suspect is 5ft 10in with a local accent and was wearing black jeans and a grey hooded top.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton, of Clydebank CID, said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.

"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4516 of September 17 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.