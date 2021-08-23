Police appeal for witnesses after teenager is assaulted in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Aberdeen.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 9:27 pm

The incident happened around 12.55am in Bon Accord Street on Tuesday August 17.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police are looking to trace a male pedestrian who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may be able to provide information to assist their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lesley Clark said: “This man could be an important witness and it is vital we trace him to establish if he has any information which could be of significance.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in or around Bon Accord Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0124 of Tuesday, 17 August, 2021. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

