Police appeal for witnesses after several cars vandalised in one evening in Falkirk

The spate of vandalism occurred in the evening of Friday, November 26 in the Windsor Road area.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

They also want to speak to anyone who has dashcam or private CCTV of the area from Friday.

Anyone who can help the police has been asked to call 101, ask for PC Joyce and quote incident number 1645 of November 27 2021. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

