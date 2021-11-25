The assault happened on Brown Street, at around 2.15am on Wednesday, November 24.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was left shaken by the incident.

The suspect was chased away from the scene of the assault by the victim and a friend.

He is described as being a man, around 40-years-old, approximately 5ft 8, slim build, with tanned complexion and short, messy, dark hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured top or jacket, with light-coloured trousers.

Police will be increasing their patrols in the area and carrying out extensive enquiries.

Police have asked the public to get in touch with information, after a report of sexual assault in Inverness was received.

Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of 24 November, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

