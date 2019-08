Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man's body was found on a bench in Edinburgh.

The body of a 38 year old man was discovered within a park in West Pilton March, just off West Granton Road, around 1.45pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have info & were in the park or surrounding area between 1pm and 1.45pm on Sat, call us on 101 quoting incident no. 2487 of 3 August 2019."