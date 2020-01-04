Police appeal for information after attempted robbery in Bathgate

Police officers are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Bathgate on Friday 3 January.

Around 9:45pm on Friday a man entered the U Save Raza Store in Livery Street, Bathgate, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money from the till.

The shopkeeper refused and the man left the store empty handed – running off along Waverley Street. No-one was injured but staff members have been left badly shaken by the incident.



The suspect is white, around 25-30 years old, approximately 5 ft. 10 inches in height. Police report that he was wearing a black coloured, waterproof jacket with the hood up.

The left side of the jacket had a white logo on it, similar to North Face or Karrimor. He was also wearing black trousers, black shoes and white gloves and had a scarf over his face to try and conceal his identity.



Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and will be checking CCTV footage for any additional information it can provide.



Detective Constable Andrew Tuplin said: “I am appealing to the public for any information on this incident. Please think back and consider if you noticed anything unusual or suspicious.

“I would also ask motorists who were in the area at the time to check their dash cams as they may have captured the suspect and not be aware of it. Any small piece of information could assist us in our investigation.”



Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Livingston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3787 of 3 January, 2020. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.