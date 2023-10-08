Police appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley man, 82, last seen at a service station in West Lothian

Concerns are growing for an 82-year-old man who was last seen two days ago.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Paton, who has been reported missing from Bo’ness.

He was last seen at a service station on the A89 near Dechmont around 9.15pm on Friday, October 6.

Neil is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with white/grey hair and beard. When Neil was last seen he was wearing a brown tweed style jacket with elbow patches, a pink shirt and tie, grey trousers and brown shoes. Over this he was wearing a light-coloured raincoat.

He also had on glasses and a hat and was carrying an umbrella and black rucksack.

Sergeant Lynne Morrison, Whitburn Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Neil, or someone matching his description, since 9.15pm on Friday to contact us urgently.

“We know Neil was seen at the service station on the A89 but we need help to find out where he went after leaving there.”