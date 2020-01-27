Police appeal after theft of ’dangerous’ medicine from Fife house

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following the theft of medication from a house in Kennoway.

The incident occurred between 11.10pm on Saturday and 10.10pm on Sunday at a property on School Road.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “Enquiries are ongoing surrounding the theft.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The medication that has been stolen is dangerous to those who do not require it or know how to properly administer it.

“Should anyone be offered medication which they think may have been stolen, I urge them to contact police as soon as possible.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3886 of 26 January, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.