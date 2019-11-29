Police Appeal after Fife road crash

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following yesterday’s serious road crash in Cardenden when a pedestrian was hit by a van.

The incident happened around 8.10pm on Thursday night in Station Road, outside the Tesco Express supermarket, not far from the junction with Gammie Place.

A 43-year-old man was hit by a white Ford Transit panel van that was found a short time later by police in Blyth Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen a white van just before the collision or afterwards to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage which could help with our enquiries then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3318 of 28 November.”