Police appeal after a woman sexually assaulted at Hamilton West train station

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a train station in South Lanarkshire.

The attack took place at around 12.10pm on Friday October 15 at Hamilton West station.

Officers said the woman was sexually assaulted by a man at the top of the stairs from platform two after she had got off a train.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build, with dark hair and scars on his cheek and nose.

He was wearing a black hoody with a white top underneath and black trousers.