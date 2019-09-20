Police and paramedics called to Princes Street over 'drug-related incident' in public toilets

Have your say

Police and paramedics have been called to the West End of Princes Street this evening due to a 'drug-related incident' in the public toilets.

One witness said he saw four police cars and an ambulance dealing with the incident.

Police were called to the scene.

One lane is closed Westbound with queues building on approach as the emergency services deal with those concerned.

Eastbound is also slow, with traffic building up along Frederick Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are attending a drug related incident.

“People have been seen taking drugs in the toilets in Princes Street.

“An ambulance is in attendance.

“We are not sure yet what condition the users are in.”

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News also posted a message on twitter which read: "Emergency services are responding to an incident at the West End (opposite South Charlotte Street). One lane is closed westbound with queues building on approach.

"Eastbound is busy and slow Frederick Street to Waverley Bridge."