Police and ambulance service at Rutland Hotel in Edinburgh city centre

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at the Rutland Hotel in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident at the hotel on Rutland Street, which is close to Princes street and Lothian Road, is decribed thought to be a medical incident.

Police were called at 2.15pm to re[ports of a person taken unwell inside the hotel.

Officers remain in attendance, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed.

The road is believed to be closed while the ambulance service deal with the incident.

This is a breaking incident and we will bring you more information as soon as we have it.