Police and ambulance called after teenage girl hit by vehicle in Holyrood Park

The incident happened on Queen's Drive

Police and ambulance services were called to Holyrood Park after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle.

The road was believed to have been closed off for a period of time following the incident.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Friday, November 29 on Queen's Drive.

The condition of the girl is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to a road crash Holyrood Park just before 1pm on Friday, November 29.

"A teenage girl had been struck by a vehicle on Queen's Drive.

"Police and ambulance services attended."

More to follow.