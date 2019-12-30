Pleas go out for stone stolen from Lauder’s centenary cairn to be returned

Calls are being made for the return of part of a cairn, build to commemorate 100 years of Lauder Common Riding, which was taken from Stow Hill.

The stone was removed from the rural monument recently, and now common riding officials and the man who built it in 2011 are appealing for its return.

A committee spokesman said: “The top stone from our cairn at the Watering Stane has gone missing.

“Andrew Hume did a great job for us and it’s a real shame to see that hard work go to waste. We’d love to see it returned.”

Stonemason Andrew Hume’s online appeal added: “There was a lot of time and effort put into finding and shaping the right stone for the job and for someone to come along and take it is fairly annoying. It may just be a drunken prank or someone taking it to put in their garden, but I would appreciate it if it was returned.”

Anyone with information can contact the common riding committee.