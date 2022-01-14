The Daily Recorded reported that Tobin was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from Saughton prison after he became unwell on Thursday.

In 2008 the 75-year-old was jailed for killing 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton in 1991. He is also serving a life sentence for the murder of Dinah McNicol from Tillingham, Essex, who was just 18-years-old.

The bodies of both victims were found in Margate, Kent, in the garden of a house that the murderer moved to from Bathgate.

