Pervert postman who downloaded 100,000 child porn images and videos and filmed himself sexually abusing young girl jailed

Police raided the postman's Midlothian home last year.

A depraved postman who filmed himself sexually abusing a young girl at his home has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Kenneth Lothian, 52, recorded the sick attacks on the vulnerable youngster ten years ago and kept the home movie among a massive collection of child abuse images.

Police raided the postie’s home in Newtongrange, Midlothian, last April and discovered he had downloaded more than 100,000 indecent images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Among the horrific collection was footage of infants being raped by adults as well as images of older children also being abused.

Also hidden away were recordings and pictures of Lothian attacking the girl, who was described as having learning difficulties, in his home over a five month period in 2010 and 2011.

'Disgraceful'

Lothian admitted possessing the large number of child abuse images and videos and to engaging in sexual activity with the teenager when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The pervert postman returned to the capital court for sentencing on Thursday where Sheriff Norman McFadyen sentenced him to a five year extended prison sentence.

Sheriff McFadyen said: “Your behaviour in particular towards the young girl was disgraceful and what was particularly shocking was that you recorded your abuse of the girl.”

Lothian was jailed for two years and was told he will be on licence for a further three years following his release.

Lothian was also placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Previously the court heard descriptions of Lothian’s vile behaviour which left many people in the public gallery so shocked that several were forced to leave the court room in distress.

Fiscal depute Heather Carmichael said police arrived at Lothian’s home he shared with his partner at around 3.30pm on April 18 last year after receiving intelligence about downloaded images.

The fiscal said Lothian pulled an officer aside and confessed he had been “downloading and looking at images” and his partner “knew nothing about it”.

The prosecutor added a laptop and a hard drive were seized by officers and the massive amount of child abuse pictures and movies were found hidden away on them.

Girl has 'learning difficulties and health problems'

The court was told Lothian had downloaded 2,436 pictures and 2,929 videos at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

Ms Carmichael said the images depicted “girls and boys from infants to 16-years-old being vaginally, anally and orally sexually abused” by adults.

The total amount of child abuse images found stored on two devices included 99,517 still images and 8,717 videos.

And during their investigation police officers also uncovered six videos and five pictures of Lothian sexually abusing the teenage girl at his home.

The footage was found to be have recorded on various occasions in 2010 and 2011 and showed Lothian abusing the girl who was described as having “learning difficulties and health problems”.

Police traced the girl, who is now an adult, and she told officers Lothian had molested her.

Yesterday defending counsel Tony Lenehan QC said his client was “a hard-working man” who at the time had suffered “a low point in his life combined with an emerging deviant interest”.

Lothian pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home between September 21, 2010 and April 18 this year.

He also admitted using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child in her presence between September 21 and November 30, 2010.

Lothian also admitted carrying out the same activity with the girl between December 1, 2010 and September 20, 2011.