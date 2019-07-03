Pervert ex football coach jailed for accessing gay dating app Grindr at Haddington bus stop

A PERVERT youth football coach has been jailed for the third time after he was caught logging on to Grindr using a banned device.

Craig Raeburn was placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) last year after he was caught attempting to meet a young boy in an online vigilante sting at an Edinburgh train station.

Craig Raeburn.

READ MORE: Paedo ex football coach tried to access gay dating app Grindr at Haddington bus stop

Raeburn, 54, was forced to to declare all internet devices under the order but he breached the strict rules when he was caught using an electronic tablet to log on to the gay dating site.

Police officers on patrol spotted the former NHS manager using the device while he was standing at a bus stop in Haddington, East Lothian earlier this year.

Raeburn claimed he had bought the tablet three days earlier after he became concerned of rumours that his personal details were being published on social media sites.

But the child sex offender was jailed for 15 months by Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Previously the court heard Raeburn was caught logging onto the Grinder app while standing at a bus stop outside a chemist at the High Street in Haddington at around 11.10pm on March 1 this year.

Prosecutor Lorna Ferrier said: “The (police) officers spoke to him and he seemed agitated. He had a mobile phone and a tablet and was hastily attempting to switch the tablet off.

“Officers took possession of the device and saw there was an error message (displayed on the screen).

“He had been attempting to connect to a Grinder application and there was an active wi-fi connection.

“The accused said he was aware of the conditions of the SOPO and the tablet was seized.”

Raeburn, who was coaching boys at local boys’ side Cockenzie Star when he first began offending, was jailed for 14 months in January 2017 when he was caught with 1,400 child abuse images on his computer.

He was caged again last year after getting caught up in a Wolf Pack Hunter UK online sting where he attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old lad at an Edinburgh train station.

The father-of-two, from Port Seton, East Lothian, was sentenced to 20 months in custody and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and handed the SOPO during an appearance at the capital’s sheriff court.

Raeburn pleaded guilty to breaching his SOPO by possessing an internet capable device that had not been registered by the Offender Management Unit at High Street, Haddington, East Lothian, on March 1 this year.

Raeburn was subsequently sacked from his position as a practitioner services manager with the NHS following the conviction for possessing 1,400 child abuse images in January 2017.