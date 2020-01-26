Pensioner who died after 'targeted attack' at Restalrig Circus named by police

Police believe it was an attempted robbery.

A pensioner who died after a 'targeted attack' in her own home at Restalrig Circus has been named by police.

Police believe that Margaret Grant, 79, died after a man came into her home and attempted to rob her on Friday eventing.

It is believed to have been a 'targeted attack', and police say the man may have known Ms Grant by name.

The man was disturbed and fled the scene.

Ms Grant was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died later that night.

Police are hunting a suspect described as white, aged between 20 and 30, about 5' 6" tall, with long black hair and a Scottish accent.

He was wearing a black top and dark trousers.

Neighbours of Ms Grant Robina Burke, 81, and Elaine Burke, 57, said Ms Grant was a 'beautiful soul' who 'wouldn't hurt a fly."

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a cowardly and despicable attack on an elderly woman within her home. It is imperative anyone with any information about what happened makes contact with us so we can find the man responsible.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret at this difficult time.”

Anyone who may have been in the Restalrig Circus area on Friday evening, or who recognises the description of the man are urged to get in touch with officers as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 3175 of 24 January. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.