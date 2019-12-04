Peebles High School: Police confirm boy charged in connection with wilful fire raising

Police Scotland have confirmed that a boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire raising in Peebles.

They also added that a second boy has also been arrested and released pending further enquiries around the incident, which happened around 1pm on Thursday, 28 November, at Peebles High School.

A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.

Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience while the investigation into the fire continues as we work alongside our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We continue to liaise with the Scottish Borders Council in connection with the safety and security of the buildings, and the impact on the local community.

"We'd remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."